Decatur department directors not required to live in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Department heads within the Decatur City government no longer have to live within city limits.
That decision was made at the March 15 City Council meeting.
Before then, all Department Directors for the City of Decatur were required to live within city limits. The council voted 4 to 1 to change that.
Councilman Billy Jackson was the only member against this decision.
He says the requirement was a city tradition, and that living in the city makes department heads more committed.
The other council members disagreed, saying the city has skipped over some extremely qualified candidates in the past because of where they lived.
However, they argued that times are changing.
”Decatur is the only city in the state that requires every director to live in the city and I think that just puts us at a level playing field with the rest so we can hire the best talent to operate at our maximum capacity and efficiency,” Councilman Carlton McMasters said.
“With the trajectory that we’re moving in, you know it’s going to become a fairly routine practice that we start hiring people from outside of our city and the arguments already there but I just think that it’s going to be difficult to recruit and so our traditions have been in place for a reason,” Councilman Billy Jackson said.
One thing that stays the same, Decatur’s Fire and Police Chiefs and City Clerk will still have to live within city limits.
