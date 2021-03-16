COVID-19 linked to rise in eating disorders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -What has the pandemic been like for you?
A lot of folks have been dealing with more time at home and isolation. Researchers say that’s led to a surge in eating disorders.
Brittany Scott a Licensed Professional Counselor, says that working or going to school at home, and being in one place all day long makes it easier to throw off your normal schedule.
Scott says she believes three major factors are causing eating disorders for people who’ve had to work or learn from home. There’s the natural anxiety of the pandemic, the usual pressure from pop culture and the media, and oddly enough - zoom calls. Scott says if you’ve avoided looking at yourself normally due to self-esteem issues, being forced to look at yourself on zoom can be a problem.
She tells me it is important to know what she calls your protective factors: knowing what your triggers are and how to avoid them.
“Don’t feel like you are doing something wrong. It is nothing to be ashamed of to figure out what is going on,” says Scott.
“Whether it is due to anxiety, due to the pandemic, or whether it is due to something else- Just be comfortable with who you speak with and just be open.”
It’s also important to note, this doesn’t just affect people who’ve been stuck at home. The pandemic has disrupted just about everyone in some way.
Scott says if you or anyone you know may be struggling with an eating disorder make sure to talk to your doctor or therapist openly and honestly about it.
