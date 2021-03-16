Alabama senator calls out Democrat voting bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sen. Tommy Tuberville spoke against House Democrat’s top priority, the H.R. 1 For the People Act of 2021, on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
Democrats have said the bill would improve access to voting, particularly for people of color. Republicans argue the bill would federalize the voting system and take away a state’s power to oversee their own elections.
Sen. Tuberville said the bill wouldn’t fix issues with the election system, it would make them worst.
The bill would make it easier to register to vote and stay registered with online voter registration, same day registration for federal elections and automatic registration for eligible voters.
HR1 would also mandate voting by mail in all states, 15 straight days of in-person early voting and give felons their voting right back, as long as they’ve already served their time.
The nearly 800 page bill has several more proposals in it with different voting changes for every state in the country.
Tuberville says these measures and mandates take away state’s rights to decide how to do an election.
“Any reform to the rules of the game must be bipartisan, just like they were with the voting rights act,” Tuberville said. “For one party to completely rewrite the rules would destroy the public’s trust in our voting process and their trust in democracy.”
If HR1 were to make it to the Senate, it has little chance of passing as it stands right now. Despite Democrats having the tie breaker with Vice President Kamala Harris, they would need 10 Republicans to cross party lines and vote for the bill for it to pass.
