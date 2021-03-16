Agave & Rye Tacos Tequila & Bourbon Hall to open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is preparing for a new place for locals to get their taco and tequila fix.
Agave & Rye Epic Tacos Tequila & Bourbon Hall will bring its “urban grunge” atmosphere and wild menu to Bridge Street Town Centre Spring of 2021.
The new restaurant will be located across from Café 153, offering a chef-inspired take on the standard taco to offer guests a rather epic dining experience.
Agave & Rye is a modern Tequila and Bourbon Hall, based out of Covington, Kentucky. The new Huntsville location will be its first market outside of the Midwest.
Each restaurant has a look unique to its location, blending the original Agave & Rye to its community.
“We truly feel we’ve created an escape, and we’ve started calling Agave & Rye a ‘playground,’ said Yavonne Sarber, Founder and CEO. “We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”
Checking out the menu, you can find a unique twist on street favorites and tacos.
For example, “The Crown Jewel” is a taco filled with truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, the “Swipe Right” taco has honey lime grilled chicken, sweet & spicy bacon and aged white cheddar.
Even though the Huntsville location will be the first one in Alabama, the menu already features “The Bama Jamma” a taco graced with Alabama-White BBQ Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Corn and Tobacco Onions.
Our mouths are literally watering.
Labeled a “tequila and bourbon hall”, the cocktail menu offers a mix of modern and traditional drinks from Jalapeño Pineapple Margaritas to Whiskey & Cherry Dr. Pepper Slushees.
You can find over 70 varieties of tequila and over 90 varieties of bourbon on the menu, as well as more specialty cocktails and select wines and beer.
The restaurant will sit 170 guests indoors and 100 guests on an outdoor patio.
An exact opening date has not been released yet, but officials say to keep your eyes open for a date this Spring.
