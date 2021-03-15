Vaccine rollout has health officials optimistic in Morgan, Limestone County

MORGAN/LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - We are one week away from the start of Alabama’s Phase 1-C vaccination rollout.
Health workers in Limestone and Morgan Counties say they are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
”Things are getting better, but I think it’s something that none of us as far as healthcare providers are ever going to forget, those of us that were on the front lines,” Athens-Limestone Hospital Dr. Matthew Hanserd said.
It’s been over a year since COVID-19 began it’s march across the world. As vaccines are given to more and more people, and new folks become eligible, healthcare workers are becoming optimistic.
Judy Smith with Alabama Department of Public Health in Morgan County says demand still outpaces supply though.
“The vaccine capability is increasing daily. We expect it to continue to increase, we expect there to be more availability and we expect for folks who need it and want it to be able to get it,” Smith said.
In Limestone County, Dr. Hanserd believes vaccinations have led to fewer patients in the hospital already.
“It’s very rare that we’re admitting someone to the hospital that’s already received a vaccine. So, it works pretty well,” Hanserd said.
Staring March 22, more essential workers, folks with at-risk conditions, and anyone 55 and older will become eligible for the vaccine.
“It’s a tool, its a gift that we don’t need to overlook,” Hanserd said.
