Temporary lane closure on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations will have the left south bound lane closed on Leeman Ferry Road between Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace for gas line repairs on Monday morning.
HU says the lane will close at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours.
Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. HU advises travelers to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience.
