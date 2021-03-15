Storms Moving In

The Valley is overcast and dry for the most part, but rain and storms are on the way so don’t head out the door without a rain jacket or umbrella this morning.
We are looking at spotty showers for that commute to work off to the west of 65. Rain will continue to become more widespread by the afternoon hours and give us some thunderstorms as well. Highs are in the lower 70s for your afternoon.
Today will be breezy with strong winds up to 20 mph, but with thunderstorms firing up we could see that jump to 40+
Tomorrow will be more calm with rain pushing out primarily overnight tonight.
More storms return for Wednesday and have better conditions to become stronger. Wednesday is a First Alert Day because it has the right ingredients to become a severe weather threat for the Valley. Stay weather aware, and keep that NOAA Radio handy the next few days.
