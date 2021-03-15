Scottsboro, Marshall County Schools make preparations for summer school programs

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro City Schools is planning ahead to fight against learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Scottsboro City Schools is getting a $1.7 million boost from the Alabama Department of Education via the Alabama Literacy Act.
Superintendent Jose Reyes said the money will fund the program for three years for students in K-3rd grade.
“It is certainly Dr. Mackey’s vision for us as local school superintendents to focus the majority of that money on the learning loss and we will also use some of that money for air quality measures and heating and air conditioning units.,” said Reyes.
Summer school will be held in June at Caldwell Elementary School, Monday - Thursday.
“Basically, it will be a regular school day for those students who have been identified who need additional support and we will be bussing them to and from school,” said Reyes.
Most importantly, Superintendent Reyes said students who were impacted and fell behind due to COVID, will have the opportunity to receive the resources to help them get back on track.
“The great thing about the summer school program is each teacher will have about 5 to 6 students, so it will be a small group setting where students will get one on one instruction. We feel like that is what’s best for students, so they can get to where they need to be,” said Reyes.
Students in the summer school program will also be provided with breakfast and lunch.
Meanwhile, in Marshall County, “Camp Marshall” will take place Monday - Thursday, beginning June 7 and ending July 1. Camp Marshall is a summer learning opportunity which will be offered for rising K-5 students in the Marshall County School system.
In accordance with the Alabama Literacy Act, students with the highest literacy needs will be priority; as a result, remaining students will fill a limited number of seats based on staffing.
Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Flyers and application forms will be sent home with rising K-5 students on Thursday, March 18.
Information on more summer learning opportunities for rising 6-12 student is on the way soon.
