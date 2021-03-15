Police arrest Florence man in connection with East Lelia Street stabbing investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man faces an assault charge following a stabbing incident last Wednesday.
On March 10, Florence Police responded to a report of an adult male who had been stabbed on East Lelia Street. The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Two days later, Jack Franklin Lawrence, age 57 of Florence, was arrested in connection with this incident. He was charged with first degree assault.
Lawrence was booked in to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and held on a $30,000 bond.
No further information is available due to the ongoing investigation.
