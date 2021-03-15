Phil Campbell teacher faces sexual misconduct charge allegedly involving high school student

Phil Campbell teacher facing sexual misconduct charge
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 12:27 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A science teacher at Phil Campbell High School was arrested on Sunday night following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint that a teacher was engaging in sexual relations with a 17 year old student.

Deputies tell WAFF they interviewed 28 year old Jerry Jordan Benford of Phil Campbell. Authorities said Benford was arrested Sunday evening and charged with sexual offense by a school employee.

Jordan Benford
Jordan Benford (Source: Phil Campbell High School)

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.