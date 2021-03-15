Panoply 2021: Scaled back, but still on

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spring is quickly approaching and so is one of the Tennessee Valley’s greatest traditions, Panoply Arts Festival!
“A Taste of Panoply,” is a scaled-back version of the annual three-day arts festival which takes place in downtown Huntsville every spring.
The festival will be held from April 23-25, in Big Spring Park.
This year’s event will look a little different from previous years, while still providing the community with an opportunity to safely celebrate and support the arts community we all know and love.
“Panoply has been a Huntsville tradition for nearly four decades – a spring celebration of art, music and more,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director. “‘A Taste of Panoply’ will offer a much-needed opportunity for the community to once again experience the arts in Big Spring Park while supporting our local artists, musicians and food trucks.”
This year, only Panoply’s Friday evening event will be ticketed this year at $20 per person.
The Friday Night Festival Preview will allow a limited number of attendees first access to shop the Art Marketplace and enjoy the Lamont Landers Band and the award-winning, husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty followed by festival fireworks.
The War And Treaty is well known in the south and has toured with big names like Mumford & Sons and Alabama native, Jason Isbell. The soul duo will be opening for John Legend on multiple tour dates this summer.
Saturday and Sunday are free for the public to attend with a suggested donation of $10 per adult. Due to the pandemic impacting so many businesses and artists, donations are crucial to this year’s event.
“It is critical for our creative workers – our area musicians and artists – to have places like Panoply to perform and sell their work. At the same time, the pandemic has impacted Arts Huntsville and all area arts organizations, and it is also vital that we fund the expenses associated with this year’s event,” Dillon-Jauken added.
Saturday and Sunday will feature demonstrations and takeaway activities for all ages on STEAM Street and at Creativity Corner, along with strolling characters and more.
The Art Marketplace will display and sell work from over 100 professional artists including jewelry, sculptures, clay glass, metal paintings and much more.
If you get hungry, festivalgoers can grab a bite to eat from over 13 food trucks and vendors, all local to the area of course. While Panoply traditionally celebrates Huntsville’s craft beer scene at the festival, this year’s event will not offer a Craft Beer Tent.
However, purple cups from Huntsville’s downtown entertainment district will be allowed at the event.
In tradition of Military Salute Night, on, April 23 all active-duty military and Armed Forces reserves, along with their families, can enjoy the evening for free. As the Friday Night Preview event is the only ticketed experience at this year’s festival, military personnel will be asked to show their current military ID at the entrance on Friday night.
The festival is welcoming back favorite local and regional musical acts to the Panoply Showcase Stage all three days.
Friday Night Festival Preview will include music from the Lamont Landers Band and The War And Treaty.
Saturday will bring many bands to the Showcase Stage including: Tyler A.K., Them Damn Dogs, WANDA, Joe Cagle, DMRSoul and Lana White.
Saturday night the Unique Live Band will open for the headlining Southern rock act, The Vegabonds. The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred group released their fifth studio album “V” in 2019 and have previously opened for acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the late Gregg Allman.
On Sunday, “A Taste of Panoply” will celebrate Alabama music, featuring a full-day lineup of artists from north Alabama with Cotton and Clover, Alan Little and the Giants, Ally Cat and the Stray Dogs, Midlife Chrysler and The Beasley Brothers to the Showcase Stage.
Panoply Arts Festival is a spring tradition for many in the Tennessee Valley. In 2020, the original event was one of many canceled and turned into a virtual weekend amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
You can listen to a playlist of this year’s musicians and purchase tickets at artshuntsville.org.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.