Man accused of murder in Muscle Shoals pleads not guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing two people in Florence in 2015 claims he is not guilty.
According to court documents, Shaun Michael Ryan pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease in court on March 15.
Ryan was indicted on capital murder charges for the 2015 deaths of Kayla Ann Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins
Both victims were murdered while sitting in their vehicle at a restaurant in Muscle Shoals in January of 2015.
Ryan is being held without bond.
