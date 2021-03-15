Local Huntsville activist respond to purpose bill that could increase penalties for rioters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama law makers are in Montgomery preparing for an important legislative session this week.
Last October Bill McClendon stabbed a projector screen that was being used during a protest by activist group Reclaiming our Time last October.
For months, the group has been calling for the removal of the confederate flag and monument at the Albertville courthouse.
Shawn Estes is the owner of the screen projector and pressed charges on Billy.
On Tuesday during court, Billy was sentenced to a 60-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and special conditions of not attending any rallies, gatherings or protests.
House bill 445, would allow rioters to face more jail time if they commit a crime during a protest.
The individuals would be placed in jail for 24 hours before they are eligible for bond and could face up to six months in jail.
Shawn said in Billy’s case, they bill would have kept in jail longer.
“I would definitely need to see it applied evenly so that Billy would have been in jail that night with a much more significant sentencing. Of course the officer didn’t arrest him and said it was a minor offense, but you just had to have been there,” said Estes.
The bill will also not allow anyone convicted of Riot, aggravated Riot or inciting Riot hold an public office in Alabama.
As for Estes he said he is hopeful lawmakers will be able to come together and make the best decision.
“Every protest I’ve been to has been peaceful and that is what ultimately affects change. So, I think the purpose of that bill is misguided and I think if they can cooperate nonpartisan they can find a solution for whatever concerns they have,” said Estes.
McClendon is also responsible for paying court fees and restitution. Lawmakers will vote on the purposed riot bill on Tuesday.