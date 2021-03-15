Local church places paper lanterns for all 503 lives lost in Madison Co. to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s been one year since we began to feel the effects of COVID-19 in our community, and leaders from a North Alabama church tell us they couldn’t let this time go by without taking a moment to step back and honor all the lives lost.
In Madison County alone, 503 people have died from the virus since it began.
Sunday night Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville made paper lanterns to honor each and every one of those people.
Church and community leaders also offered words of encouragement and gratitude for the first responders and front line workers.
Mayor Tommy Battle was one of them.
“There’s been some challenges, there’s been some things that have come to us that we never thought we would see, but also out of it has been some hope. Hope has come and we’ve seen a new world,” Battle said.
