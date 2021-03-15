Limestone County couple sentenced for child exploitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man and woman from Limestone County who pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in 2019 were sentenced on child exploitation charges this week.
On March 15, a District Judge sentenced Bethany Leigh Siniard, 37, of Elkmont to 235 months in prison followed by 60 months of supervised release.
Gregory Wade Anderson, 49, of Athens, was previously sentenced on January 25 to 240 months in prison to be followed by 240 months of supervised release.
Both Siniard and Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in 2019.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
“Today’s sentencing should send a strong and clear message that the exploitation of children will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate these crimes, hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure justice for our nation’s most vulnerable population.”
