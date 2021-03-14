Strong to severe thunderstorms forecast for Monday and Wednesday

After the warmest day of the year today we will have a mostly cloudy evening with warm and muggy lows staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.
We are keeping a close eye on a slow moving cold front approaching from the west late tonight into Monday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the front producing the threat of gusty winds , heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Although the threat for tornadoes is low, spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out… stay weather aware through the day Monday.
Additional thunderstorms expected through Monday evening but the later evening setup does not tend to favor stronger storms. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the middle 70s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Wednesday, March 17th for the threat of severe weather across the Southeast. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes may be possible on Wednesday, we will have plenty of updates regarding Wednesday’s severe threat over the next few days.
Cooler temps in the 50s will end the week on Thursday and Friday. Spring start on Saturday and mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are forecast.
Drier and warmer weather looks likely heading into the following week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.