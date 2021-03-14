Some students have been out of the classroom for a year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Exactly one year ago today the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Alabama. This shut down schools and forced kids to make their homes a classroom.
While some students have returned, some parents have chosen to keep their kids at home.
Shaun Murie, the father of a first and fifth-grader says he did not want his kids to be back and forth.
“Probably everyone is going to have to spend time on virtual anyway. We might as well stick with it and be consistent,” says Murie.
He did not want to do this spring semester online but felt like they had to with COVID cases rising.
He says while his kids do not like dad being their teacher, he doesn’t think his kids miss the classroom.
“They miss the social aspect of school. I don’t know how eager they are to go back to school, like to be in the classroom.”
He says virtual learning was the best decision for them, but he’s noticed some differences in his kids.
“One of our friends will bring their kid over and it is like they are having trouble playing. They are having trouble remembering. It takes them a little while to get used to being around other people and figuring out how to play and how to have fun again.”
Murie says he looks forward to his kids going back to school in August.
“I think it has been great. Would I continue it? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean I have had a bad experience. That just means I want my kids back in school.
Murie added that he thinks the teachers have been phenomenal with being adaptive this year and thinks online school will be great in the future for emergencies or hybrid learning but not as a permanent change for the classroom.
