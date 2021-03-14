“Reveal The Champion Within Challenge,” local fundraiser to support Special Olympics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for a way to get involved in your community, now is your chance to take part in a fundraiser to help support the Madison County Special Olympics. It’s called the “Reveal The Champion Within Challenge!”
Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp is partnering with fitness professionals around the country to raise $100,000.
The fundraiser includes 10 days of mini fitness challenges that anyone can do on their own time. The challenges are for people of all ages and all fitness levels.
After signing up online using the Reveal The Champion Donation Form, you’ll download an app called “MyCoach” to track your 10 days of workouts. You’ll also have a chance to learn more about people with intellectual disabilities.
“The app will push out reminders everyday when to do your workout and it will also have a calendar to let you check in,” Martin said. “So a little bit of accountability with your fitness.”
The fitness challenges vary in difficulty and length, but Martin said it’s all about getting out there and giving it your all.
“So it may be a 2.1 mile walk, and that doesn’t mean you have to do 2.1 miles all at once. It could be something like, you walk a half mile here, one mile there… it’s just a cumulative effect throughout the day to get that 2.1 miles,” Martin said.
The 10-day fundraiser starts March 21, World Down Syndrome Day. Martin encourages community members to show their support, acceptance and understanding.
“That’s what is so important about the Special Olympics...You can give them a chance to get out there and worry about their abilities, not their disabilities,” Martin said.
If you want to get involved or simply donate, you can sign up on huntsvillebootcamp.com before March 21. After signing up, you’ll be emailed an access code and download link for the app.
