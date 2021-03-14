Mild and Muggy for your Sunday Morning

A little fog this morning, but less impactful than Saturday. Warm and muggy start to your Sunday with overcast skies.
We will see a little bit of sunshine throughout the day and that will help us to once again trend warm. Highs reaching near 80 for your afternoon.
The majority of your Sunday will stay calm and dry, with chances for rain moving in overnight.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected for your trip to work tomorrow morning with storms on their way for the afternoon hours. For both your Monday and your Wednesday expect rain and storms to track through the Valley, with Wednesday being the more severe of the two.
An active start to your next week will break our dry streak and warming trend by the time Thursday rolls in. The extended forecast has temperatures around normal with rain following us throughout most of next week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.