Man arrested, charged with murder of 17-year-old Jemison High student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail after turning himself in for killing a 17-year-old male in drive-by shooting on Friday.
Huntsville Police arrested, 20-year-old Ke’Ondrey Devin McGuire, for the murder of Deu’nta Moore.
Officers say McGuire turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department Public Safety Complex on Saturday night without incident. McGuire was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail. WAFF is told he is being charged with capital murder.
Huntsville Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.