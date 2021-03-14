Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball wins SEC tournament title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide Men’s basketball team clinched the SEC tournament title Sunday with a win against LSU. Alabama, the SEC season champs defeated LSU 80 to 79 Sunday just a few hours before Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament.
The Crimson Tide are now 3-0 against the LSU Tigers this season, having faced them two times during the regular season.
Bama players and Coach Nate Oates will learn at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14 whether they are a 2 seed or higher in the NCAA tournament.
