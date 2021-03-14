Alabama beats Tennessee 73-68, heads to SEC championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - A second half comeback on Saturday ensured that the Alabama men’s basketball team is heading to the SEC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2002.
The No. 6/5 Crimson Tide came back from a 15-point deficit in the second half and pulled off a 73-68 win over No. 4 seed Tennessee in the 2021 SEC Tournament semifinal at Bridgestone Arena.
Alabama trailed for must of the game but emerged victorious through big stops and clutch shots down the stretch to improve to 23-6 overall this season, the most wins since going 23-12 in 2012.
Trailing by 15 points with 16:56 left to play, Alabama went on a 14-0 run over the next 4:51 to cut the deficit to one point with just over 12 minutes remaining.
SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones tied his career-high scoring total with 21 points and collected his fourth double-double as he pulled down a season-best 13 rebounds.
Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to score 19 points, which helped the Tide own a 31-8 advantage in points by the bench.
Alabama will face LSU in Sunday’s championship. The Tide will be chasing its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.