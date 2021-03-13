55-years-old and older, more critical workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday state health leaders announce soon they will be vaccinating people 55-years-old and older, those with high-risk medical conditions, and more.
Starting March 22, Alabamians 55-years-old and older, people with high risk medical conditions, more critical workers, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can get their covid-19 vaccine.
Tracey Bailey said finding out she is just a little over a week away from being able to get her COVID-19 vaccine is a relief.
“I will then be able to protect my family, my co-workers, my business, my customer base, so I feel it is my civic duty to go ahead and protect me,” she said.
Meanwhile, Lissette Wilson, who will also be eligible, is skeptical.
“I don’t think there’s enough information out there in regards to just how long the COVID vaccine has been out,” Wilson said.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there are several reasons they are expanding the eligibility.
“This will probably more than double the number of people in our state who are eligible to get the vaccine,” Dr. Harris said. “We have chosen to do that based on the number of reasons, a lot has to do with expectations of the public as they see other states doing that. To some degree it’s just anticipation of what we hope is some more vaccine supply.”
