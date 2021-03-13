Winter weather and flooding causes road to collapse in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County road crews were out patching up potholes and ran across a section of Holt Springer Road that had partially collapsed.
Part of the road was closed while crews worked to fix the damage.
Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black says it is a cross drain and water flows away from Highway 72 through there towards the Tennessee River.
Runoff from last month’s winter weather and recent rain weakened it... and that’s why it collapsed.
Black says school buses, poultry trucks, and heavy equipment travel this road, so he’s glad it didn’t collapse when someone was driving over it.
”All our infrastructure is old and we’ve got failing spots everywhere and what you do is you put a Band-Aid on it, put a Band-Aid on it, until you have a breakage and then you have to put a cast on it. So, I mean we’ve been band aiding this one for a long long time and it just fell apart and now we’re having to spend actual money to get everything done,” Black said.
The road is now back open and temporarily fixed. Black says they hope to have the road permanently repaired by next week.
