Stronger storms possible Monday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning, please set clocks forward one hour tonight and change the batteries in your NOAA weather radio, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Mostly cloudy skies remain in place overnight keeping lows mild in the low to middle 50s, patchy fog will be possible before sunrise. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon.
We are keeping a close eye on a slow moving cold front approaching from the west late Sunday night into Monday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the front producing the threat of gusty winds , heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Additional thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon but the later day setup does not tend to favor stronger storms. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the middle 70s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Wednesday, March 17th for the threat of severe weather across the Southeast. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes may be possible on Wednesday, we will have plenty of updates regarding Wednesday’s severe threat over the next few days.
Cooler temps in the 50s will end the week on Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.