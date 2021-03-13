Refuge Church, One Gen Away to distribute 40,000 pounds of free groceries at Athens High

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church is partnering with One Gen Away to give away 40,000 pounds of groceries to the community on Saturday!
The giveaway will take place at Athens High School on March 13th at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m.
Refuge Church says the food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. This will be a drive-thru distribution only.
Refuge Church and One Gen Away will be distributing only one grocery cart of food per vehicle.
