Prayer service in Huntsville to remember those lost because of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Sunday at 6 p.m. people in Huntsville are coming together to remember all that is lost because of COVID-19.
Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Drive is hosting a COVID-19 prayer service to remember those who died from the virus, and honor those still caring for the sick.
Reverend Carrie Jones said this weekend is important because this service marks a year since everything changed.
“It’s when our church was closed for the first time and so many businesses closed. The impact really hit everyone and we felt it was so important to mark this year. A time of remembering,” she said.
Reverend Jones said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will speak at the service.
There is limited seating, but you can sign up on the churches website here. You can also watch the event through live stream.
