Muscle Shoals leaders working to make Second Street safer for drivers

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Leaders discussed safety improvements for Second Street at a city council work session on Thursday night.
Mayor Mike Lockhart said previous city leaders have tried to add turns lanes to parts of Second Street, but were unsuccessful.
“There were some funding issues last year. I think there was $85 million applied for $30 million and you have to split that around the state and we didn’t get it last year,” said Lockhart.
If you drive down the road, you will be reminded that this was recently the scene of a deadly car crash that claimed the life of 4-year-old Weston Dennis and his unborn sister, Layla.
While the cause of the accident is still under investigation Mayor Lockhart said he will be talking with local transportation department officials next week about short and long term improvements.
“You know everything from do we need to block off some of those intersections and not have a three-way where you can turn left across a two lane highway coming towards you. So it maybe we’ll have to restrict that in the meantime. We don’t want to have to do that because it becomes an inconvenience but an inconvenience are sometimes better than serious accidents,” said Lockhart.
He said while nothing is set in stone, the city will continue to pursue funding to make this road safer
“They’ve assured us that they’ll work with us to get this application back and get it in front of them and hopefully this year it’ll be funded,” said Lockhart.
