Murder trials in Limestone County resume next week

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Another sign of the return to normalcy... jury trials will resume in Limestone County beginning Monday March 15.
The pandemic prevented them from being held last year.
”We’ve been going to court, zooms, in-person hearings, things like that but it’s very hard to run a judicial system without a jury trial,” Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said.
Jones says he’s ready for victims and their families to get their chance at justice as murder trials resume.
“One of the victims told me one time that every time a case got continued or postponed, it’s like ripping a band aid off - the wound, it brings it right back to the surface,” Jones said.
Still, coronavirus lingers, so courtrooms will look different. Exhibits will be touchless, plexiglass was installed at witness stands, and the safety of everyone in the courtroom will be a priority.
“We’re really working hard to ensure that each person who comes for jury duty is safe. They’re gonna be socially distanced, they’ll have masks, we’ll check their temperature,” Jones said.
Limestone County Prosecutors will be busy, and working fast.
“We’ve hired two more lawyers, we’ve asked for more money from the county to help us offset those costs and we’re breaking them down in teams and we’re just going to try case after case after case because we want to get caught back up,” Jones said.
The first trial will be for Kandes Lambert - a women charged with murder back in 2017.
