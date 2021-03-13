Huntsville church prepares to give meals out to those in need on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a hot meal this weekend, the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville will be giving out free hot lunches to those in need.
This event is at Saturday at noon, and the church is located at 315 Winchester Road in Huntsville.
Church members will serve 300 hot Lasagna lunches to members of the community.
Youth Minister Marquis Thompson said they are doing this as a way to give back to the community that’s helped them.
“We are not going to question anyone that comes up we are going through a very hard time being in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “We have so many people here right in our own community that are wondering how they are going to pay for their next meal.”
This event will also be drive thru style, to help with social distancing.
The meals are first come, first serve so church leaders said to make sure you get there early.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.