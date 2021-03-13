Homicide investigation underway after a teen was shot, killed in Huntsville overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ascent Trail for a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they located one male victim who had been shot in a drive-by shooting.
Authorities tell WAFF the male was transported to the hospital by HEMSI in serious condition. While at the hospital the victim succumbed to his injuries.
“Huntsville City Schools is saddened to learn of the passing of Jemison student Deu’nta Moore.
Counselors will be at the school on Monday to assist students and staff members who may be in need.
Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley.
HPD has not found a motive for the shooting, however the investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
