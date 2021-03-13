Foggy Saturday morning, temperatures hitting the 70s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s a mild start to your weekend, with the majority of the Valley seeing temperatures in the 50s.
Watch out for patchy fog in some areas as you head out the door. Clouds will stick around until late afternoon, but won’t keep temperatures from hitting the 70s. We could see some light showers early this morning, but overall, your weekend should trend warm and dry.
On Sunday, expect clouds throughout the day and temperatures in the 70s. Monday brings some chances of rain showers and a potential for storms.
We are seeing rain chances for most days next week, with temperatures dropping back into the 60s.
