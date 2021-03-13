DeKalb County EMA to host COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dekalb County EMA has put the finishing touches on their upcoming COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held at the VFW fairgrounds in Fort Payne on March 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Those wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are required to schedule an appointment, according to the DeKalb Count EMA.
Visitors are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes prior to their appointment slot. DeKalb County Offices of emergency management nor VFW fairground management cannot make, change or modify appointment.
Visit alcovidvaccine.gov to schedule an appointment or call 1-855-566-5333.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.