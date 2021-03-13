Decatur church to assist community members with vaccine registration, scheduling

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur will assist community members with registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the city of Decatur Facebook page, on March 15 church members will start remotely assisting eligible Morgan County community members with COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact 256-353-2490 to access the registration help line.
