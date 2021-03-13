Decatur church to assist community members with vaccine registration, scheduling

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated March 13 at 4:19 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur will assist community members with registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the city of Decatur Facebook page, on March 15 church members will start remotely assisting eligible Morgan County community members with COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact 256-353-2490 to access the registration help line.

