City of Sheffield hiring new certified, non-certified firefighters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Sheffield is accepting applications for the position of “Firefighter” starting Wednesday.
According to the city of Sheffield Facebook page, applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on March 10 to 4:30 p.m. on Mach 31 p.m.
The City said application can be obtained from the city clerk’s office or through city’s Facebook page. WAFF is told the application must be returned to the clerk’s office located at 600 North Montgomery Avenue.
