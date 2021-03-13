Calm weekend ahead

Mild start to your weekend, with the majority of the Valley seeing the 50s.
Patchy fog in some areas as you wake up this morning.
Clouds carry with us from the early morning through your afternoon today, but that won’t keep us from still getting into the 70s. We could see some light showers early this morning, but overall, your weekend looks to trend warm and dry.
Sunday will be similar in format, with clouds throughout the day, the 70s for the afternoon with another mild evening ahead.
Monday brings change with showers and the potential for storms.
Throughout most of next week we will carry rain chances with us, and by the end of it drop our temperatures back into the 60s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.