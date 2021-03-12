Stand Your Ground hearing for Lauderdale County man accused of killing neighbor underway

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is asking a judge to find that he acted in self-defense in a fatal 2018 shooting.
Michael Moore Watson died after being shot by Charles Jordan.
Jordan shot and killed Watson following a dispute over loud music. Jordan’s attorney argued Jordan shot Watson because he feared for his and his family’s life.
Today Jordan’s daughter, Wyomie Jordan, took the stand.
She testified Watson, a neighbor, was upset over loud music at their home. She claimed he made multiple complaints even after the music was turned down.
Here’s the timeline according to Jordan’s daughter:
She said her dad met Watson and another man outside of the home to discuss the incident. She said Watson was fighting with a man named Cory Swider when her dad fired two warning shots to stop the fight. She claimed Watson followed her dad onto their property and charged him. That’s when she said her dad shot Watson.
However, an investigator with the sheriff’s office said he doesn’t believe Watson ever followed Jordan past where he was shot.
Prosecutors said they hope the case goes to trial.
”We are hoping that the judge will deny the defendants motion and that way this case can continue forward to the trial phase and we can get some closure to the family of Michael Watson,” said assistant district attorney, Coty Hand.
Jordan is currently out on bond. The hearing reconvenes tomorrow
