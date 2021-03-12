Police arrest 4 people for shooting into Decatur homes

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that ended up hitting homes on March 8.
Jimmy Anderson, 19, Shundarrion Clopton, 19, Marcus Hampton, 18, and Shamari Pride-Robinson, 17, are all facing charges.
When Decatur police arrived on the scene at Brookline Avenue and Smith Avenue, they found multiple shots struck nearby homes with people inside, buildings and cars.
Officers say each suspect is now facing multiple charges for each object they hit.
All suspects were transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and booked on a $30,000 bond.
