Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy passes following battles with cancer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a beloved deputy this week.
On Thursday evening, Deputy Steve Mardis passed away after multiple bouts of cancer.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Friday:
We are saddened to share that our friend, brother and Courts/Transports Deputy Steve Mardis passed away last night after a brave battle with cancer.
Steve always had a smile and a story for those that met him. In addition to his time at the Sheriff’s Office, Steve criss-crossed Alabama as a well respected and muched loved official for area sports.
He had a passion for his family, his friends, investing in youth and Alabama Football. He had plans to retire at the and of 2021 to spend even more time doing the things he loved. Unfortunately, after beating cancer multiple times, it came back even more aggressively; taking it’s final toll in five short weeks.
His loss is heavy, but pales in comparison to the gift of having been able to call him friend!
