Madison County Kitchen Cops: March 12 inspection update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The madison county kitchen cops were able to go on patrol for a bit last week and found plenty you need to know about!
Starting at the Waffle House at University and Jordan, which scored an 85. Inspectors found a pink substance in the ice machine and discovered that the dishwasher wasn’t sanitizing properly. Luckily, those problems were fixed.
Down the road on University, the Hooters scored an 84. That’s an improvement over it’s January report where it got a 70. This time inspectors found chicken at the wrong temperature and grease on the ground, posing a contamination and slip & fall risk.
Jamo’s Cafe tied for the lowest score in Madison County with an 84. The kitchen cops tell us the hand sink was blocked, there were undated foods in the fridge and there wasn’t anyone there with proper food safety training.
Last but not least, Applebee’s on Hughes Road in Madison scored an 87 this week. They’re written up for dirty pans and plates, dented pans in the kitchen and multiple foods held too long and at the wrong temperature.
There were plenty of places on the top performer’s list this week. The brand new Taco Mama at Clift Farm in Madison earned a perfect 100. Chef Will the Palate’s food truck earned a 99, and Grandmother’s house in Owens Cross Roads earned a 99!
See the Madison County Weekly Food/Lodging Establishment Ratings here:
That’s your kitchen cops round up for this week. Check in again next week for more.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.