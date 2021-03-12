Limestone County Sheriff’s Office telephone scam

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Limestone County warns everyone of a phone scam, in which their telephone number has been cloned, to make calls appear that they are coming from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they have received several reports of individuals receiving telephone calls, informing them that they have either failed to show up for their district court date, or they did not show up for jury duty.
Authorities tell WAFF the callers are also demanding funds from individuals to prevent a warrant from being issued for their arrest.
“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office does not operate in this manner, and we do not contact individuals and request funds over the phone, for any reason,” said Sheriff’s Mike Blakely in a statement.
Officials said there is a chance that the individuals running the phone scam operation are not located within the United States, which will make investigating and prosecuting them more difficult.
If anyone has received this type of call and provided personal financial information, contact the LCSO at (256) 232-0111.
