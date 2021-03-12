Huntsville Police undercover prosecution investigation leads to prostitution, drug arrests

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 5:56 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six suspects are under arrest following an investigation conducted by the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force.

Huntsville Police said the NADTF conducted the undercover operation this week. Officials tell WAFF the task force focuses on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations, which sometimes have direct ties to illegal drugs.

According to HPD, officers seized fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana during this operation. Officers also seized a handgun and $3,555 in cash.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution:

Alicia Ann Black, 33-years-old

Bryon William Caldwell, 31-years-old

Madison Taylor Alonzo, 22-years-old

Lillian Cotto, 22-years-old

The following subjects were arrested on drug charges:

Briana Nicole Abernathy, 32-years-old - Second-degree possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana

David Lee Summers, 42-years-old - Conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

