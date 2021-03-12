How to apply for Huntsville emergency rental assistance plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The city of Huntsville has more than $6 million in emergency rental assistance that they are looking to give out.
The applications open Monday, March.
During Thursday’s city council meeting, council leaders explained more about how this process will look.
Many people are still struggling to make ends meet with the pandemic, but soon the city of Huntsville is looking to help take the burden off qualifying residents with rental assistance.
Starting Monday morning, the city of Huntsville will be accepting applications from eligible community members who need help paying past or future rent or utilities through the city’s portion of emergency rental assistance.
The $6 million in aid is a direct result of Cares Act money from the federal government.
Community members wanting to apply, or just looking form more information can do so online at Huntsvilleal.gov.
The city is partnering with Catholic Center for Concern Inc., Community Action Partnership, Huntsville Assistance Program Inc., and Crisis Services of North Alabama to help in this process.
“The entities we identified will screen the applications once they are completed,” Erwin said. They will work with the application process so those in need have completed all requirements through leases and documentation on income and verify they are in unemployment or financially impacted by a job loss or whatever else.”
But how far back can you go?
“You can go back to the emergency declaration of March in 2020 and the treasury department actually lets you go forward three months,” Erwin said. “We hope that we can have our first funds out a week to ten days at most.”
If you need help filling out the application, or if you don’t have a computer Erwin said you can call 211 for help.
