Flirting with the 80s this Friday afternoon

Warm and cloudy once again across the Valley, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.
Winds still from the south, helping to push in warm air throughout your afternoon hours. Staying dry for the most part today, but a stray shower is possible. Rain chances will follow us through the weekend, but likely hold off until Monday.
Next week will bring showers and the chance at storms, not only for your Monday, but for the middle of your workweek as well.
Totals will begin to add up for rain by the end of next week, but sunshine will return eventually. Overall, the next 10 days look to be a little more active and closer to normal for temperatures.
