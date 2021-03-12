Financial Friday: What should you expect from your tax preparer?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s tax time!
There are likely lots more fun things to do than preparing to file your taxes. However, it can be rewarding (if you’re getting a refund); and there are ways to cut the stress.
The first thing you need to decide is, ‘Should you file your taxes yourself or hire a professional?’ The answer depends on the complexity of your return and your comfort level with the new tax codes.
If you decide to hire someone, what should you expect from the tax pro? LeJuan George, the Sr. Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union offered these tips:
- Accurate tax filing. Of course!
- Every tax deduction and credit you deserve
- In order to do the former, your preparer must be someone who stays up-to-date on new tax codes. There were many changes to the tax code for 2020, especially as relates to coronavirus
- Someone who can help you identify mistakes from previous years
- If you only have a W2 then you can likely tackle taxes yourself
