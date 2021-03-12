Man charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic violation in Decatur

Dustin Chase Swift arrested for possession of marijuana (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 5:13 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was placed under arrest when investigators with the Decatur Police Departments Vice/Narcotics Unit discovered marijuana in his vehicle.

Investigators pulled over 32-year-old Dustin Chase Swift near 16th Avenue and Olive Street in Decatur for a traffic violation. Officers said marijuana, money and a loaded firearm was discovered as they conducted a search of the vehicle.

Dustin Chase Swift (Source: Decatur Police Department)

Authorities tell WAFF investigators obtained a search warrant for Swift’s residence located at 1215 Jackson Street.

Investigators said as they searched his home, they located nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Officers charged Swift with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Swift is being held in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $2,800 bond.

