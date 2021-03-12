Man charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic violation in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was placed under arrest when investigators with the Decatur Police Departments Vice/Narcotics Unit discovered marijuana in his vehicle.
Investigators pulled over 32-year-old Dustin Chase Swift near 16th Avenue and Olive Street in Decatur for a traffic violation. Officers said marijuana, money and a loaded firearm was discovered as they conducted a search of the vehicle.
Authorities tell WAFF investigators obtained a search warrant for Swift’s residence located at 1215 Jackson Street.
Investigators said as they searched his home, they located nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Officers charged Swift with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Swift is being held in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $2,800 bond.
