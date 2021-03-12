Autistic Child Area: Arab mom thankful to receive special sign for son

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab mother who has a son with autism has spent years fighting for something that might sound simple to many people.
That’s a sign near her home asking drivers to be cautious.
For three years, Kari Whisenant pushed the Marshall County Commission to put warning signs to alert drivers about her special needs child.
Her 10-year-old son Greyson was diagnosed with a form of autism and is nonverbal.
Whisenant said the idea of the sign came about after a delivery truck driver was speeding through her neighborhood in Marshall County.
“Road signs, cars, anything with wheels, that is his thing that he absolutely loves. Not that he would be left unattended, but still if he were to see something like that, or zone out, it wouldn’t register to him that it would be a danger,” said Whisenant.
When she took her concerns to the commission, she was told that a sign could only be placed for a child that was deaf or blind.
She was told to call state officials, which she did countless times.
Then she moved to a petition with thousands of signatures which didn’t work either.
So, Whisenant moved to Arab.
She contacted Arab Street Department Director Helen Stone, who approved the sign.
Now, a sign reads, “Autistic Child Area” proudly on Oakleaf Lane.
“She was like, ‘It’s no problem, we are going to get this done,’ and she took it and ran with it and a few months later there was our sign. It seemed so effortless at this point that it just blew my mind because we moved to the city and everything changed,” said Whisenant.
Whisenant said she is thankful for everyone who helped her and is hopeful to raise awareness for other families.
“I have close friends that have children with autism, and I understand and hope this is something that continues to go throughout the state and help protect other babies because in the end that’s all that matters,” said Whisenant.
