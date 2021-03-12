Arab City Schools change GPA policy for students

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab High School is making a positive change for its students.
The school board voted to switch from a graduated GPA scale to a standard GPA scale.
Parents and school personnel have been advocating for years to change the GPA policy at Arab City Schools.
At their last meeting, the school board voted to switch to a stand GPA scale.
“Our graduated scale started at a 100 and the point values in the GPA would decrease as the grade decreased. For instance, if it was a 100 it would be a 4.0, a 99 went to a 3.95 so it was graduated. A more standard GPA scale is if you earn an A a 90 to 100 is a 4.0 and 89 to an 80 is a 3.0 and so on,” said John Ingram, Arab High School Principal.
Ingram said the new GPA policy will also provide more scholarship opportunities to students.
“Through our research we found that 95 percent of the school’s systems is on a standard 4.0 scale. We feel like this change in the GPA scale will make our students even more competitive when they are applying for scholarships when they are competing against other students with comparable academic resumes from other schools,” said Ingram.
Although the vote passed, it will still take quite a while for the policy to go into effect.
School officials say it will start with incoming freshman in the class of 2025.
