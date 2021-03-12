Another day of wind, clouds, and warmth with highs into the upper 70s!

The weekend looks like it will trend towards a drier solution, but we will still have our fair share of cloud cover throughout the weekend. It also looks like it will stay warm as well with temperatures around 10-degrees above normal. A cold front will stall to our north overnight tonight and into Saturday which may bring a few spotty showers to parts of the Valley, but for the most part we will stay dry and cloudy. The front should linger to our north all weekend which means we will stay warm. High temperatures are expected in the mid 70s both days. Our pattern changes a bit as we move into Monday with a cold front passing through and bringing in more showers and storms. The timetable on this is still in the air, but worth checking back on through the weekend.