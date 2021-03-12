Another day of wind, clouds, and warmth with highs into the upper 70s!

Happy Friday! We’re capping off our warmest week so far of 2021 with a shot at our warmest day of the year to date today!
Another warm start out there this morning with temperatures once again into the 50s for most communities across the Tennessee Valley. We may see our warmest temperatures so far in 2021 this afternoon with a shot at hitting the 80s! Wind from the southwest will be part of the reason for that with gusts once again at 15 to 25 mph. More clouds on the way this afternoon as well. If we can crack any sunshine during the afternoon there may be some neighborhoods that reach 80-degrees for the first time this year! However, the clouds should be persistent, and we may even have a pop-up sprinkle or shower in some spots.
The weekend looks like it will trend towards a drier solution, but we will still have our fair share of cloud cover throughout the weekend. It also looks like it will stay warm as well with temperatures around 10-degrees above normal. A cold front will stall to our north overnight tonight and into Saturday which may bring a few spotty showers to parts of the Valley, but for the most part we will stay dry and cloudy. The front should linger to our north all weekend which means we will stay warm. High temperatures are expected in the mid 70s both days. Our pattern changes a bit as we move into Monday with a cold front passing through and bringing in more showers and storms. The timetable on this is still in the air, but worth checking back on through the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.