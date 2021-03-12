Alabama moving to Phase 1C on March 22; ages 55 and up eligible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday when the state will move to the next vaccination phase.
On March 22, those in the Phase 1C category, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and all people ages 55 and up will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have been concerned that many people at high risk and others engaged in close contact work have not been eligible to receive the vaccine yet, but with the additional vaccine supply we are better able to meet the needs of Alabama residents,” Governor Ivey said in a Friday press release.
“Starting March 22, individuals can be assured of receiving the shots they have been patiently waiting to get.”
In addition to those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, groups to be included for extended eligibility are people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
The additional priority groups will add over two million people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.